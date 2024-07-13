Those who have been following the Valleywide Conservation and Recreation Visioning (CRV) project, part of the VOREC grant may have participated in one or more of the four public gatherings hosted over the past year or kept track through written updates in The Valley Reporter and other outlets. Now organizers are broadening participation by offering an online public survey to gather a wider array of community input on the interplay between outdoor recreation and ecological integrity.

The survey, which is open until Monday, August 5, is available at www.mrvrd.org. People are invited to take a few minutes to share their thoughts on outdoor recreation and ecological integrity, two of the defining features and values of The Valley, according to CRV project steering committee members.

“The CRV project is a big community effort to better understand and optimize the intersection of outdoor recreation and a sustainable environment, and we want to hear your opinions. Our goal is to have as many full- and part-time residents as possible take this survey so that the full breadth of the community’s perspective is well represented as we work toward a shared vision for the future,” said Laura Arnesen, co-chair of the CRV steering committee.

Using suggestions from the survey results, the May 29 Community Forum held at Lareau Farm and Forest pavilion, and their own organizations and boards, the 15-member CRV teering Committee will draft a shared vision statement and summary of desired future conditions. Those documents will be shared with The Valley community for feedback and refinement by this fall.

The work beyond that will focus on identifying management techniques for achieving the shared vision and desired conditions. A third community forum to share information and gather further input is planned for late summer or early fall. Updates will be provided often in The Valley Reporter, social media and platforms with links shared at www.mrvrd.org/about-crv.