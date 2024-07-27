The Mad River Valley conservation commissions and Mad Goat Initiative invite all to join them for a meet and greet with the goats on July 30 at Riverside Park in Warren.

Advertisement

Come by to visit with goat herders and conservation commission folks, and learn about local efforts to control knotweed here in the Mad River watershed. This is the first year deploying goats to graze the knotweed and organizers want to give you, the public, a first-hand look at how it's going. A small herd of goats has been deployed at Riverside since early July and people can see them in action and pet some of the new baby goats.

All are welcome for a swim, picnic, a beverage or just hang out for a while.

“It will be a lovely way to learn more about the goats and enjoy our beautiful valley. Please leave your dogs at home,” said Warren Conservation Commission chair Jito Coleman.