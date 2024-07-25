The reopening date for Route 100 through Duxbury is still uncertain. Per VTrans, it was supposed to open last Wednesday, July 17, but did not due to unexpected complications in the repair process. Route 100 at the bottom of Ward Hill was severely damaged, and a bridge taken out during July 10 flooding. Dowsville Brook caused the damage and in the same flooding, damaged and closed Route 100B just north of Maynards.

Route 100B reopened last week.

Earlier this week, Kevin Gadapee, district transportation administrator for maintenance for VTrans District 6 reported that Route 100 would reopen on Wednesday afternoon, July 24, as The Valley Reporter goes to press.

“Route 100 in Duxbury is tentatively opening tomorrow afternoon. The unexpected does happen from time to time, but we are fairly certain about this reopening time. It will be open to two-lane traffic, but lane closures will happen again when the needed supplies (rebar for new concrete) come in. At that point, it will be one-lane traffic,” he wrote in a July 23 email.

That email was followed by a later one that said the road would not reopen this week.

“Our project manager just called in from the site with an update. They’ve hit a snag, and it will not be opened on Wednesday. We have never provided time estimates in the past due to this sort of situation with facing unknowns as our crews work, and we’ve determined that we must decline to name any possible reopening date,” Gadapee said.

For now, that means northbound traffic out of The Valley needs to continue to use Route 100B while traffic southbound into The Valley from I-89 and beyond will need to do the same. Stevens Brook Road which connects Route 100 and Route 100B from Duxbury to Moretown remains closed due to the July 10 flooding.

A culvert that was destroyed in the flooding on that road is on order from Massachusetts with no specific delivery date set.