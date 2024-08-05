Mad River Rotary is expanding support for local education with a new annual initiative. Education grants will be available for teachers, staff and administrators across the eight schools in the Harwood Unified Union School District.

In May, Rotary received nine grant applications to enhance students' learning experiences from four different schools, ranging from $450 to $2,000.

“We are proud to announce that we were able to fully or partially fund six applications for a total of $5,000,” Rotary spokesperson Linda Levin reported.

Projects and initiatives funded included:

PlayAways for the Fayston Elementary School library -- hand-held offline devices loaded with an audiobook for use at home and school to expand access to fiction and nonfiction stories.

Flexible seating options for a third- and fourth-grade classroom reading nook at Moretown Elementary School.

The Harwood post-secondary Pathways program to equitably provide first-generation students with opportunities to make and fulfill education plans for life after high school.

First LEGO League Challenge, a guided, global robotics program, to introduce fifth-and sixth-grade Moretown Elementary School students to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through fun, exciting hands-on learning.

Hi-Lo books for the Harwood Union Library -- high-interest and low readability level books to cultivating reading skills and a love of reading for students who struggle with fluency.

Crossett Brook Middle School Wellness Center, an intentional space to promote self-care and support stress management for students while at school.

In addition, in 2024, Mad River Valley Rotary awarded two one-year scholarships and one four-year scholarship. With the continued payments for previous awards, 2024 scholarships totaled $30,000. Seniors from Moretown, Fayston, Waitsfield, Warren or Granville who maintained a GPA of 3.0 or higher were chosen for these awards.

For the second year in a row, the Mad River Valley Rotary is providing $2,100 for 30 fully-stocked backpacks for children in elementary and middle schools. These backpacks will be picked up by parents and children at the Community Pantry in August in time for the upcoming school year.

Over the last several years, the Mad River Valley Rotary has supported Neck of the Woods, the expanding local child care program, with both funding and labor for specific needs including new playground fencing.

Mad River Valley Rotary contributes to local nonprofits in the areas of food insecurity, seniors, arts and culture as well as education and raises funds from events such as the Labor Day Duck Race, Restaurant Raffle and von Trapp garden tours. For more information about how to be a part of the new and growing Mad River Valley Rotary, go to https://www.mrvrotary.org.