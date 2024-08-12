On Sunday, August 11, Vermont State Police reported the ID of a swimmer missing at Warren Falls as Tuan Baldino, 35, of Paramus, New Jersey. VSP reported that Baldino drowned while swimming at Warren Falls on August 10 at 1:43 p.m. Vermont State Police were notified of a missing person at the Warren Falls in Warren. The Warren Constable, Mad River Valley Ambulance, Barre Town EMS, Stowe Fast Water Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, and Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team were all dispatched to the scene. Baldino was last seen in the Cascades section of the falls. Search efforts continued through end of day on August 10 and resumed on August 11. The search will continue as conditions allow.

