Damage to the Moretown Elementary School from last month’s flooding will delay the opening of the school until August 29. Students in local elementary schools return to the classroom on Tuesday, August 27. School principal Kate Liptak said in an email to Moretown families this week that the delay is the result of supply chain issues.

"Progress has been made toward making our building ready to accept students and it is just not ready yet. Paving in the parking lot was completed yesterday (Tuesday), sidewalks have been completed and the remaining pieces of flooring have come in and are slated to be installed by the week’s end. We still wait for our plumbing to be reconnected as well as the installation of our kitchen and classroom cabinetry, which would allow teachers to unpack their spaces, the cafeteria/kitchen to be set up, and fully prepare to welcome students by next Thursday,” Liptak wrote.

She acknowledged that the delay will present challenges for families and said that Neck of the Woods (NOW) child care has been working to help out. NOW has organized two days of field trips for students with busing, provided by HUUSD, to and from Moretown School. This program will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days and has a minimum enrollment of 15 students and a maximum enrollment of 26 students. This program will come at a cost $55/student and will operate on a first come, first served basis. To reserve space for a student, fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfhRL7qGBk6F3Ch41UxwYkNGuxKGu7hJIla7QhzIHKyHMSDqA/viewform

Due to licensing restrictions, NOW can only provide care for students entering first grade and up.