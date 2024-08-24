By Joan Robbio

This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of The Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”

This article features Chris Griffin, owner and president, Griffin and Sons Excavating, Fayston, Vermont.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

I am the fifth generation of my family to live in North Fayston – sheep farming was the occupation of the first generation and other generations were farmers, loggers, truck drivers, builders, mechanics, and excavators.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

An equipment operator.

What was your first job and how did you get it?

My first job was mowing neighbors’ yards and washing dishes at Chez Henri – friends told me about these jobs.

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to choose the work you now do?

My grandfather, Bob, and I called him, Gramp.

What steps did you take to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you made to get to this point in the work you do?

I paid attention to the older guys that I worked with. Sacrifices: not enough sleep or time off.

What is the best job advice that you’ve ever received?

If you’re going to do it, do it right – those were words of advice from my Gramp.

What are you most grateful for in your life?

My family – learning different trades from my grandfather Bob, uncles Mike Griffin and Jerry Rutledge and my dad.

How do you give back?

I help people when they are in need and donate to different organizations like the Couples Club and Little League.

What do you do in your free time?

I enjoy spending time with my wife, Amanda, and our boys, Michael, age 10, and Jace, age 7. We like to go swimming, boating, camping, and snowmobiling whenever we have time.

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

“Keep your nose to the grindstone.”

Thanks to Chris’s family: his mother, Jean, his wife, Amada, and his two boys, Michael and Jace, for agreeing to be photographed for this article.