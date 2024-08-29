Main Menu

The Valley Reporter Newsletter

Mad River Valley Chamber director Eric Freidman captured the installation of the VOREC bike/foot bridge across the Mill Brook in Waitsfield, Vermont.

 

VOREC Bridge head on
VOREC Bridge head on

Mad River Valley Chamber's Eric Freidman captured the installation of the new VOREC bike/foot bridge over the Mill Brook in Waitsfield, Vermont

Bridge plans install
Bridge plans install

Mad River Valley Chamber's Eric Freidman captured the installation of the new VOREC bike/foot bridge over the Mill Brook in Waitsfield, Vermont

VOREC bridge long
VOREC bridge long

Mad River Valley Chamber's Eric Freidman captured the installation of the new VOREC bike/foot bridge over the Mill Brook in Waitsfield, Vermont

The cranes
The cranes

Mad River Valley Chamber's Eric Freidman captured the installation of the new VOREC bike/foot bridge over the Mill Brook in Waitsfield, Vermont

 

 