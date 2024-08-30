The 2024 annual meeting of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce takes place on Tuesday, September 10, at Rumble’s Cafe at Sugarbush Resort.

Advertisement

“This is a great opportunity to connect with fellow members, reflect on the past year, and look ahead to the future of the Chamber and our vibrant community,” said chamber executive director Eric Friedman in an email to members.

The meeting gets underway with a social mixer and cash bar at 5:30 p.m. The annual meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. and dinner is at 7:00 p.m. Dinner features a pizza buffet including three salads, a variety of pizzas and dessert.

“This will be a great time to relax, unwind, and network with fellow members in a more casual setting,” Friedman added.

At the business portion of the meeting Friedman will highlight the chamber’s achievements and milestones over the year, provide a financial update, introduce the slate of nominees for the board, update members on current projects and strategic goals and more.

There will be an opportunity for members to share their thoughts, ask questions and provide feedback. Additionally, the chamber’s Mad River Valley person of the year will be announced.

In the run up to the meeting, Friedman noted that members received their membership renewal invoices last week, but said there was a glitch within the system and the link was broken. New invoices went out this week.

Friedman said that he appreciated all members being part of the chamber and said their support is critical to the continued success of the business community.

“But Chamber membership is so much more than a yearly investment—it's about being part of something bigger. It's about joining forces to create an environment where every business in the Mad River Valley has the chance to thrive,” he added.

Here is a link to reserve dinner tickes for the annual meeting. The deadline to reserve is September 2.

https://madrivervalley.com/product/mrv-annual-meeting-dinner/)