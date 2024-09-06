As the Duxbury Land Trust turns 30, the organization will celebrate with a party and silent auction on September 11 at the Moose Meadow Lodge and Treehouse on Crossett Hill Road

Over 30 years the Duxbury Land Trust has conserved and protected over 550 acres in the town of Duxbury: forests, historic swimming and fishing holes, farm houses and meadows, essential flood plains, and farmland. Working with homeowners and others on conservation easements -- legal agreements -- trust members have ensured the land will never be developed, thus helping maintain the rural character of the town.

Trust members are inviting neighbors, partners, members, and friends to attend the celebration on September 11 at 6 p.m. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by September 4. Suggested admission at the door: $10.

There will be a silent auction. Business owners, artisans and many others have contributed dozens of items and experiences for the auction. Funds raised will help support outreach to property owners and costs of conservation. Organization goals include conserve 750 acres by 2030.

“We are very grateful to the Moose Meadow Lodge and Treehouse, which has donated its beautiful facility for this event. Music will be provided by the Slow Cookers acoustic band,” said trust member Janet Bisbee