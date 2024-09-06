Once again the ducks have crossed the finish line with 12 winning ducks taking top honors in two Labor Day Sunday races. In front of a large flock of supporters, the speedy ducks paddled their way down the Mad River at the Lareau Swim Hole in Waitsfield to a spectacular finish.

Over $24,000 was raised by this annual event to benefit local nonprofit organizations through the Mad River Valley Rotary Club's local grant program.

This year the MRV Rotary Duck Race team expanded and offered two races, offering a special 100-duck only event in addition to the traditional a few thousand ducks event.

Prior to the races, spectators enjoyed a magic show, lawn games, duck tattoos, ice cream and more. “So many thanks go out to all the volunteers who made the fun day happen. This includes many of my fellow Rotarians, our friends and relatives, and Valley library staff, Amanda Gates and Anna Church,” said Kim Olds, Rotarian and for the second year, lead on this project.

And, now for the winners.

The owner of the duck taking the lead in this year’s new race, The Mad 100, was Scott Bennett, with a winning prize of $1,500.

The ducks quacking the top 10 in the Traditional Duck Race were:

Kelly Schavone winning $1,000; Pamela Ives, $500; and Victor Camillio, $250. Winners of the $50 prize were Keech Shetty, Andrea Fornalik, Michael Curtin, Ellen Reece, Danielle Havotou, Gail Korn, and Pam Lerner. David Howard won the Duck Tape.

For more information on the Mad River Valley Rotary Club, or to learn how to get involved in the Club whose motto is "Service Above Self," visit http://www.mrvrotary.org.