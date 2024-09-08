Meg’s Events and SIPtemberfest are excited to “pawtner” once again with local nonprofit For The Love of Dogs (FLDVT,) for their 2024 event, September 14, at Mad River Glen. Tickets are available online until Wednesday night, September 11.

Now in its 17th, SIPtemberfest has always welcomed well-behaved dogs, and last year by partnering with FLDVT, over 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes. “The beer and puppy combo was a winner,” said Meg Schultz, SIPtemberfest coordinator. “People have gotten engaged at SIP, or met their future partners here. Now people are bringing back the furry family members they adopted here last year. The SIP family keeps growing!”

In addition to a slew of cute, adoptable puppies, SIPtember features over 20 brewers all from Vermont. This year there will also be cider, mead, milk and even chocolate for attendees to try. Dino Bones BBQ, Paprika Catering and the MRG Snack Shack will provide some tasty food options and live music from Ragged Company and the Alex Rohan Band will help folks dance off some of those calories.

For more information about SIP, including tickets, brewer lineup and how to register to adopt a puppy, go to SIPtemberfest.com or on social media at @siptemberfest.