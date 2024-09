The most recent Mad River Valley Women in Business meeting featured insights from Miranda Dalton the manager of the Waitsfield Farmers Market and Lisa Reisner, the owner of Someday Boutique. They shared their social media success tips and the rules they follow. The discussion sparked so much interest that a second follow-up meeting was planned for Thursday, September 12, at Barrie Fisher Photos & Gallery beginning at 5:30 p.m. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details and to RSVP.

