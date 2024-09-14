Since 1948 the Mad River Glen Ski School has been helping skiers of all ages navigate the twists and turns of General Stark Mountain while instilling a love for the sport and the mountain. The Mad River Glen Ski School has had many leaders throughout its history. Begun by Bud Phillips in 1948 and continued through the years by leaders such as Rudi Mair, Dixi Nohl and many others, the ski school has always been an integral piece of the fabric that makes up Mad River Glen. While the dedication and passion has always been present the leadership has changed with the times.

After his most recent eight years at the helm, ski school director Dave Knoop is stepping back to focus on his other endeavors. Former ski school director Terry Barbour is stepping back into the role for the resort’s 76th season.

“I’m writing today to let you know that I have retired from my position of ski school director at Mad River Glen. My newly-opened nursery in Waitsfield, combined with my existing landscaping company, has grown to the point where it now requires my full-time year-round commitment,” Knoop wrote.

“I’d like to issue a personal thank you to everyone who’s been involved with the ski school all these years, your support is greatly appreciated! It has been a privilege and a joy to lead the ski school community, working alongside some of the most talented ski instructors in the world, watching so many people, kids and families develop and share in our love for skiing. Although I won’t be at the mountain in my old capacity, I do intend to get a lot of skiing in, so I look forward to seeing everyone on the hill,” he added.

Mad River Glen’s general manager Matt Lillard thanked Knoop for his service and welcomed Barbour.

“On behalf of the entire Mad River Glen community, I want to thank Dave for his tireless leadership and dedication to the ski school and Mad River Glen. I look forward to seeing Dave getting out on the mountain and enjoying the community in his free time,” Lillard said.

“Terry is no stranger to Mad River Glen having successfully led the ski school from 2001 through 2016 as well as having spent the past few seasons helping to train our instructors and spread his love of skiing. Terry’s passion for Mad River Glen and ski instruction is evident in everything he does,” Lillard added.

“I just want everyone to know how excited I am to be a full-time member of the Mad River Glen community again! MRG is a very special and unique place in the ski world and I am super psyched to be there!” Barbour said.

“I’m looking forward to Terry’s leadership, experience and passion for skiing as we welcome him back to the ski school director role. The excitement for a new season is building and I look forward to working with staff, shareholders, and skiers to make the 2024-2025 season one to remember. Thank you again to Dave Knoop for his leadership of the Mad River Glen Ski School and a big “welcome home” to Terry Barbour as he retakes the reins of our storied ski school,” Lillard said.