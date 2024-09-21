A local group of Mad River Valley children entered art projects, baked goods, and animals judged at the 157th Tunbridge World's Fair in youth divisions from September 12-15 in Tunbridge, Vermont.

The group of 10 youngsters -- Rowan Bretzin, 3 (Warren); Rhys Irving Corrigan, 2 (Warren); Miheilu Dandridge Reid, 2 (Warren); Duncan Ennis, 2 (Fayston); Sterling Ennis, 4 (Fayston); Rigel Haynsworth-Kemp, 3 (Warren); Radek Konvicka, 3 (Warren); Genevieve Naylor, 3 (Waitsfield); George Ronci, 1 (Warren); and Silas Skoldberg, 3 (Waitsfield) — collaborated on a 5x6-foot canvas painted in vibrant tempera paints titled, “Where the Wildlings Are,” that won first premium in the youth collaborative arts division.

Shannon Konvicka, one of the mothers who supported the project, expressed, "The feeling of pride that the children demonstrated when they visited the painting, sharing their work with any passerby, was truly heartwarming. The collaboration is a testament to the unique, vibrant spirit that makes our community special." The public can view the painting at the Warren Library during regular business hours.

In the individual youth art division, Sterling Ennis submitted a drawing titled "Donkey Holding a Donut," while his brother Duncan Ennis entered a watercolor painting titled "Fruit and Apple Pie," securing second and third place, respectively. Additionally, Radek Konvicka's homemade chocolate chip cookies earned second place in the youth baking division.

At the fair's poultry barn this year, Rigel Haynsworth-Kemp exhibited his pair of Cuckoo Belgian d'Anvers bred by Isabelle Barnett (Orlando, FL). He also displayed a Silver Polish Bantam pullet and a bantam Araucana/Polish pullet, both bred by himself. All four chickens received blue ribbons. Haynsworth-Kemp also won a ribbon for completing the Novice Poultry Showmanship Contest with his d'Anvers pullet, Lulu. He was the youngest participant in the contest. For this contest, Haynsworth-Kemp had to demonstrate correct control and handling of his bird, and knowledge about her breed, care, and anatomy. When asked about his favorite part of the week, Haynsworth-Kemp said, “Telling the judge about (Lulu’s) body parts!” Moreover, he exhibited a half-dozen blue-shelled eggs laid by his Polish/Araucana pullet, Macarena, which also earned a blue ribbon.

His mother, Jess Haynsworth (Warren), exhibited her Silver Polish bantam pair bred by Stoltman Family Farm (Stanford, KY), and a Polish cockerel from her own breeding, all of which also earned blue ribbons.