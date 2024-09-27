Tis the season! Foliage lift rides, Green and Gold at Mad River Glen and Community Day at Sugarbush Resort are here. Mad River Glen kicks off its three weeks of foliage rides on the Single Chair this weekend with lifts operating September 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Single Chair runs Green and Gold weekend, October 5 and 6, during those same hours as well October 12 and 13.

General Stark’s Pub is open Wednesday through Sundays on those weekends. Mad River Glen’s Green and Gold celebration includes the ski resort’s annual Mad River Glen homeowners meeting on October 5 starting at 3 p.m. and the co-op shareholders’ meeting starting at 5 p.m.

At Sugarbush, the resort’s annual Community Day takes place October 12 and lift rides are ongoing on weekends with Super Bravo open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At Community Day, Sugarbush president John Hammond will provide a state of the mountain address at 10 a.m. and people can meet the resort’s community partners from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard.

That weekend will also feature the resort’s Oktoberfest celebration on October 12 and 13. In addition to beer and German fare and music, kids’ activities and live music, the weekend features a keg toss competition, pumpkin carving, mini-golf and more.

See www.madriverglen.com and www.sugarbush.com for full schedules for fall foliage events.