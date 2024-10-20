Fayston road crew members are making progress on replacing the bridge over Shepard Brook on Airport Road which was washed out during July flooding this summer. The work is being done by Winterset Construction, Lyndon. The Airport Road bridge and another bridge over Shepard Brook on Randell Road were washed out during that flooding.

Randell Road is expected to be open by the end of this week and Airport Road is expected to be open by the end of this month.

Shepard Brook is normally a sleepy brook, but it roared during the July flooding, taking out two bridges, eroding roads and damaging one home on North Fayston Road and several in Waitsfield at the bottom of North Fayston Road.

The cost of each bridge repair is about $200,000. The town has documented the damage and submitted it to FEMA in hopes of reimbursement but it is currently waiting for a response/reimbursement. Town clerk and treasurer Patti Lewis said that the town has been funding the repairs through its regular cash flow while it waits for FEMA. She said it might be necessary for the town to go to a bond bank for interim funding or seek a loan from a bank.

“Right now, we’re okay, but education tax payments are due in November and December,” she said.