McDonough graduates from Vermont School Leadership Project

Megan McDonough, Waitsfield, has graduated from the Snelling Center for Government Vermont School Leadership Project. The Class of 2024 celebrated their achievements with a graduation luncheon on November 8, 2024, at Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee.

Left to right: Val Gardner, graduate Megan McDonough, Jeff Evans, and Meagan Roy. Gardner, Evans, and Roy are co-directors of the Vermont School Leadership Project.

McDonough is the principal of Harwood Union Middle/ High School. As a participant in the Vermont School Leadership Project, McDonough joined 15 other school leaders from around the state for a series of seven overnight sessions designed to foster meaningful relationships and encourage self-reflection. With session topics including complex systems thinking, understanding of self, values, personal leadership assessments, skills for listening, discussion, and collective inquiry, and development of a personal practice plan, the program challenges and supports participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action.

As the 16th cohort of the Vermont School Leadership Project, the Class of 2024 joins a network of over 1,100 Vermont Leadership Network alumni, including more than 325 VSLP graduates who are leading their schools and districts with a collaborative, ethical, effective approach.

Kids ski free at Sugarbush and 14 other North American ski destinations

From December 7 through December 13, 2024, kids will get up to seven free lift tickets at 15 of Alterra Mountain Company’s North American mountain destinations to use during the new Kids Ski Free Week.

In addition to Sugarbush, participating destinations include: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain (subject to opening date) in Ontario, Canada.

Kids 12 and under (17 and under at Stratton and Schweitzer) may receive a free lift ticket each day to use from December 7 through 13 at any participating destination. Each destination may offer a variety of other promotions and specials for families.

“Winter is here and we want to help families get on the mountain this season,” said Jared Smith, president and CEO, Alterra Mountain Company. “We hope Kids Ski Free Week ignites an excitement around skiing and snowboarding and helps start a lifelong passion the entire family can enjoy for years to come.”

To redeem an offer, check out the destination’s official website or visit Guest Services at participating Alterra destinations. No other purchase is necessary, rentals and lessons are not included.

Second annual Waitsfield Holiday Walkabout

All are welcome next weekend to celebrate the holidays in the Mad River Valley at the second annual Waitsfield Holiday Walkabout.

"Step back into the charm of an old-fashioned holiday and join local shops on Saturday, December 7, from noon to 4 p.m., for live music, cookie decorating, S'more making, crafting, food, and hot chocolate -- and a visit from Santa,” said organizer Brian Wray of Inklings Children’s Books.

He said people can join the Holiday Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win prizes.

Rotary hosts Beth Wallace

On November 20 the MRV Rotary hosted Beth Wallace, executive director of Everybody Wins Vermont. Wallace gave a compelling talk on the importance of literacy and the effectiveness of one-on-one mentoring relationships in helping children learn to love reading. Everybody Wins operates a weekly reading mentoring program at Waitsfield Elementary School. To learn more about Everybody Wins or to volunteer, go to www.everybodywinsVermont.org