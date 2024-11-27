Mad River Glen has spent the past few months readying for the incoming ski season and is ready to roll, waiting on Mother Nature to deliver snowmaking temperatures. The fan guns are in place on Cricket and ready to be fired up.

Advertisement

“At the time of this update there appears to be a weather window heading our way starting on Friday but we'll keep our eyes glued to those forecast models as we get closer. Once the temperatures arrive, we're going full tilt on the Practice Slope to lock down our projected opening on December 14,” said Mad River Glen general manager Matt Lillard.

This week the crew capped off the Sunnyside mid-station project. All systems are go for opening the Sunnyside Double with the new mid-station as soon as conditions permit.

“With the project now complete we will look to move guns over to Kay's Grove once we have enough snow to open the Practice Slope. This new unloading station will broaden our capabilities both early season and mid-season by providing options for skiers of all abilities,” Lillard said.

Next weekend Stark's Pub will open with a fish fry special Friday, November 29, from 4:30 until 8:30 p.m. The Pub will again open on Saturday, November 30, from 2 until 8 p.m. The ticket office, rental/repair shop and General Store will also be open that weekend. After Sunday, December 1, all other services will once again be closed but the Pub is open between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. After Sunday the Pub will remain closed until opening for the season on Friday, December 13, with another fish fry special.