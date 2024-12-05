The Waitsfield covered bridge will be closed for repairs, starting Monday, December 9. The bridge will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The closure will continue until the repairs are complete.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes. The west side of the covered bridge façade and support timbers was damaged by an oversized Ryder truck on November 19. The truck was driven by Thomas Wilde for the Granite Group. It got stuck on the west side of the bridge. The bridge is currently safe for travel, per Vermont Agency of Transportation.