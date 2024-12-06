The Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce continues its Stand Up For Safety campaign. This initiative began three years ago to provide vital resources, signage, and training to empower community members to address harm and create a culture of safety and support.

“In the Mad River Valley, we believe that safety is a fundamental right for all who live, work, and visit here. In alignment with our commitment to fostering a safe and welcoming community,” said chamber executive director Eric Friedman.

As part of this campaign, community members are invited to join in on Wednesday, December 11, at Mount Ellen for a session on recognizing and responding to gender-based violence. The training, taking place from 10 a.m. to noon will be led by speaker Anna Nasset, owner of Stand Up Resources, Waitsfield. Nasset, a chamber board member, will provide education and tools to enhance awareness and equip attendees to take actionable steps in preventing and addressing gender-based violence. RSVP to attend, by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This training is open to all chamber members and their staff. Businesses are encouraged to bring their teams to learn how they can contribute to the safety and well-being of the community and guests. Participants will also receive collateral materials, including posters and resources, to display in business restrooms or bulletin boards, reinforcing the campaign’s message throughout The Valley.