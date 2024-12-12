Blueberry Lake Cross Country Ski Center season updates

The Blueberry Lake Cross Country Ski Center, located in East Warren, opened for its 44th season last weekend and has a new website with an online payment option for season and day passes. Visitors can now purchase passes online by visiting https://blueberrylakexc.com/. The ski center cabin is also open for pass purchases and equipment rentals.

The center offers individual day passes for $22 ($17 for juniors ages 7-16 and seniors 65-plus). Children age 6 and under ski free. Individual season passes are $210 ($175 for seniors) and a family season pass is $350. HUUSD students 18 and under can ski for free.

Trails are dog friendly, but the ski center asks that owners keep the trails clean of pet waste. All trails will be opened and maintained seven days a week throughout the season, weather permitting. The cabin is open 9 a.m. to5 p.m..

The Blueberry Lake Cross Country Ski Center was owned and operated by Lenord Robinson from 1980 until his passing in 2021 at the age of 92. His family members continue to operate the center, which offers 11 groomed trails covering 35 kilometers of beginner to expert terrain for Nordic skiing, skate skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking. People are asked to respect Robinson’s legacy by paying for trail access so the center can continue to thrive.

The Robinson family thanked all the trail landowners whose generosity allows the center to operate for the benefit of the community. For more information send email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 496-6687.

Mad River Valley Ambulance Service donates equipment

In a collaborative effort to enhance emergency response capabilities, the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service (MRVAS) has donated three refurbished automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. This initiative ensures that deputies will have the tools needed to provide immediate lifesaving measures during cardiac emergencies.

MRVAS president Sara Van Schaick and MRVAS District 6 Representative Howie McCausland, presented the AEDs to Sheriffs Davis Hart and Marc Poulin, and District 6 Chair Joe Aldworth, earlier this month. The refurbished devices will be equipped with new pads and batteries, which the department will procure, allowing deputies to carry the units in their patrol vehicles.

“Seconds count during cardiac emergencies,” said Van Schaick. “By equipping law enforcement vehicles with AEDs, we can extend the reach of lifesaving measures and make a significant impact on the outcomes for individuals experiencing cardiac arrest.”

“The partnership between MRVAS and the sheriff’s department reflects a shared commitment to public safety and community health. Deputies are often among the first on the scene of an emergency, and having AEDs readily available can make a crucial difference,” she added.

Upstairs at The Warren Store reopens

The Warren Store has reopened its upstairs retail space and is offering home goods and accessories, body and bath items, jewelry, toys and books, candles, apparel and more.