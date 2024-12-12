Over the next couple of weeks, the Waitsfield Covered Bridge will be closed for repair work when weather permits. Closures will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The work is being done by Miles Jenness of Vermont Heavy Timber, in Huntington. Jenness and his crew are bridge wrights whose work adheres to historic restoration/preservation standards that create “readable repairs” or repairs that allow historians to determine what work has been done years from now.

Jenness is repairing the truck strike that damaged the bridge last month. Part of that work is removing a long, hand-hewn member and taking the damaged member to their workshop where they will hand-hew the replacement.