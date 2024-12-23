The Green Mountain National Forest’s (GMNF) final environmental assessment and draft decision notice for the Telephone Gap Integrated Resource Project are complete and available for public review.

Advertisement

The project, located in the Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts of the Green Mountain National Forest, was developed to provide a holistic approach to forest health and ecological diversity within the project area. The goals of the project include improving wildlife habitat, enhancing forest health and diversity, providing wood products for the local and regional economy, controlling non-native invasive species, restoring soil and wetland conditions, increasing recreation and scenery viewing opportunities, improving the trail and road network, and protecting heritage sites.

The forest service’s original proposal for the project, which covers a project area of 72,250 acres, would have harvested close to 12,000 acres, including areas that had old forest conditions and characteristics. During the public comment period, Vermont Natural Resources Council, Audubon Vermont, and Dr. William Keeton with the University of Vermont submitted detailed comments encouraging the forest service to develop one or more alternatives to better promote ecological forestry and diverse management goals while protecting and expanding late-successional/old-growth forest characteristics.

OLD FOREST CONDITIONS

“We are pleased the forest service has protected old growth stands and included our recommendations to create a national model for how to balance diverse management goals and implement ecological forestry to advance old forest conditions on national forests,” said Jamey Fidel, forest and wildlife program director with Vermont Natural Resources Council.

The recommendations of public process participates lead the forest service to select Alternative C which addresses multiple objectives while ensuring the protection of old growth and long-term forest health and resiliency.

“Iimplementing Alternative C strikes the best balance in addressing concerns while maintaining the purpose of the project,” said Chris Mattrick, district ranger for the Rochester and Middlebury Ranger districts. “The Forest Service is grateful to members of public and partners that have participated in this process and helped to shape the project.”

HOLISTIC MODEL

“The plan selected by the Forest Service sets a new precedent for ecologically-oriented forest conservation and management. It protects all the remaining old-growth forests in the project area; uses ecological forestry practices on thousands of acres of middle-aged forests to restore more old forest conditions; and – appropriately – allocates some middle-aged forests to a variety of other uses. This is exactly the kind of holistic model we need for old forest conservation and restoration on public lands. National forests around the country are likely to follow suit, and this was a real win in terms of public comment dramatically moving the needle,” said Dr. William Keeton, professor of forestry at the University of Vermont.

ONE OF THE FIRST

“Our understanding is that the Green Mountain National Forest is one of the first national forests in the country to operationalize such an approach on the heels of national directives by the Biden Administration for old forest conservation and restoration that are still being finalized, but which we anticipate will be eliminated or weakened by the incoming Trump Administration.

Because of this threat, it is critical that we make progress on new national forest management approaches here in Vermont, and we are heartened that our detailed advocacy resulted in tangible results before any backsliding occurs on national forest policy,” Keeton added.

The public release of the final environmental assessment and draft decision notice initiates a 45-day objection period from December 4, 2024, to January 17, 2025. Any objections received will be reviewed and may result in changes to the analysis or draft decision before a final decision can be approved.

The Telephone Gap project’s final environmental assessment and draft decision notice, and directions for how to submit objections can be found on the project website at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60192.