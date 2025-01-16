On December 29, 2024, a grey and gloomy day in 33-degree fog and rain, Mad River Valley Ambulance Service (MRVAS) was called to rescue an injured hiker on the Warren Mountain Vista Path. Responding with a new state-of-the-art electric Taiga snowmobile, several members of MRVAS stabilized the patient, provided pain relief, and then transported the patient in a rescue litter secured to the snowmobile. The patient was then taken by ambulance to CVMC.

Advertisement

The Taiga snowmobile is 100% electric, with no noise, and no exhaust emissions. It was made possible by a donation from the Mad River Valley Rotary Club, supplemented by many individual donations from Valley residents and subscribers.

“It performed flawlessly on this rescue, even with limited snow on the ground. It was able to move at a slow walking pace, allowing the rescuers to walk alongside and stabilize the rescue litter and comfort the patient. A gas snowmobile would not have been able to accomplish this feat,” said MRVAS spokesperson Patty Giometti.

“Thanks again to all who have contributed to MRVAS over the years. This new rescue tool is just one of the many innovations your all-volunteer MRVAS team has implemented to ensure the safety of every Valley resident and our guests,” she said.

The Mad River Valley Ambulance Service responded to 18 emergency calls last weekend between Friday evening, January 10, and early Monday morning, January 13, including an unprecedented nine incidents between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, Giometti reported.

“For a comparison, the squad averaged 48 calls per month during 2024. MRVAS members handled all incoming calls without having to rely on neighboring agencies for support. At times during the weekend, all three of MRVAS’s rigs were simultaneously in operation,” she explained.

“MRVAS needs The Valley’s help to continue this level of support. We need additional dispatchers, medical personnel, drivers, and rescue members to maintain a robust response capability,” she said.

In June, MRVAS met with all four Valley select boards to review operational and financial needs. The service made a request for an annual donation to help cover a projected capital expenditure funding gap.

“We hope residents will support this request on Town Meeting Day and will consider becoming a volunteer. Please continue your generous support – and we are always looking for new members – contact us at www.mrvas.org if you are interested,” she added.