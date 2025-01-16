This year, the Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD), funded by the towns of Waitsfield, Warren and Fayston, received 17 grant applications seeking a total of $79,377 in funding. In addition to the grant program, MRVRD manages Mad River Park and supports initiatives like Conservation Recreation Visioning (CRV), a component of the VOREC grant.
MRVRD will spend $55,298 on grants in 2025, up from $49,023 awarded in 2024.
MRVRD is providing grants to the following organizations in 2025:
- Bill Koch League (BKL) was awarded $3,000 to support the purchase of equipment.
- Couples Club was awarded $3,300 for mowing and maintenance of Couples’ Field.
- Friends of the Mad River (FMR) was awarded $1,900 for rental equipment to support people who may not be able to afford FMR’s programming that pairs recreational activities with conservation education.
- Harwood Middle School PTO was awarded $3,600 for transportation to support their ski and ride program.
- Harwood Youth Basketball was awarded $3,000 for equipment.
- High Country Animals was awarded $2,500 toward a shelter for equipment, hay, animals, and children’s programs.
- Highlander Youth Lacrosse was awarded $3,000 for equipment.
- Mad River Little League was awarded $4,000 for field maintenance, repair, and safety projects.
- Mad River Path was awarded $3,500: $2,000 for mowing and $1,500 for the fabrication of educational bird panels in Waitsfield.
- Mad River Riders was awarded $2,460 toward the Rippers program: $260 for training, $2,000 for moveable mountain bike features, and $200 for five $40 VMBA memberships as scholarships.
- Mad River Ridge Runners was awarded $3,500 for maintenance.
- Mad River Co-Ed Softball was awarded $3,200 for field maintenance and safety improvements.
- Mad River Youth Soccer was awarded $3,338 for equipment.
- Mad Valley Sports (the nonprofit hosting the Mad Marathon, Mad Half & Relays) was awarded $4,000 for sponsorship of the event.
- The Skatium was awarded $4,000 for new rental skates.
- Warren Recreation Committee was awarded $2,000 to repair and move a shed at Brooks Field.
- Warren School PTO was awarded $5,000 for the demolition and disposal of old playground equipment.
MRVRD, a union municipal district formed in 1994, owns and operates Mad River Park and focuses on projects that promote community vitality, physical fitness, appreciation for the outdoors and a high quality of life in the Mad River Valley.
Annual support from the three founding towns provides funding for youth and adult sports programs, recreation infrastructure, and fields and trails. On March 3, 2025, at the Moretown Town Meeting, Moretown citizens will vote on whether or not to join the Mad River Valley Recreation District. To learn more about the MRVRD and the grant program, visit mrvrd.org or contact Laura Arnesen, MRVRD executive director at