This year, the Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD), funded by the towns of Waitsfield, Warren and Fayston, received 17 grant applications seeking a total of $79,377 in funding. In addition to the grant program, MRVRD manages Mad River Park and supports initiatives like Conservation Recreation Visioning (CRV), a component of the VOREC grant.

MRVRD will spend $55,298 on grants in 2025, up from $49,023 awarded in 2024.

MRVRD is providing grants to the following organizations in 2025:

Bill Koch League (BKL) was awarded $3,000 to support the purchase of equipment.

Couples Club was awarded $3,300 for mowing and maintenance of Couples’ Field.

Friends of the Mad River (FMR) was awarded $1,900 for rental equipment to support people who may not be able to afford FMR’s programming that pairs recreational activities with conservation education.

Harwood Middle School PTO was awarded $3,600 for transportation to support their ski and ride program.

Harwood Youth Basketball was awarded $3,000 for equipment.

High Country Animals was awarded $2,500 toward a shelter for equipment, hay, animals, and children’s programs.

Highlander Youth Lacrosse was awarded $3,000 for equipment.

Mad River Little League was awarded $4,000 for field maintenance, repair, and safety projects.

Mad River Path was awarded $3,500: $2,000 for mowing and $1,500 for the fabrication of educational bird panels in Waitsfield.

Mad River Riders was awarded $2,460 toward the Rippers program: $260 for training, $2,000 for moveable mountain bike features, and $200 for five $40 VMBA memberships as scholarships.

Mad River Ridge Runners was awarded $3,500 for maintenance.

Mad River Co-Ed Softball was awarded $3,200 for field maintenance and safety improvements.

Mad River Youth Soccer was awarded $3,338 for equipment.

Mad Valley Sports (the nonprofit hosting the Mad Marathon, Mad Half & Relays) was awarded $4,000 for sponsorship of the event.

The Skatium was awarded $4,000 for new rental skates.

Warren Recreation Committee was awarded $2,000 to repair and move a shed at Brooks Field.

Warren School PTO was awarded $5,000 for the demolition and disposal of old playground equipment.

MRVRD, a union municipal district formed in 1994, owns and operates Mad River Park and focuses on projects that promote community vitality, physical fitness, appreciation for the outdoors and a high quality of life in the Mad River Valley.