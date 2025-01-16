Three Peaks Medical Clinic is once again open at Lincoln Peak for its third season. The clinic provides on-mountain medical care to skiers, riders, and outdoor enthusiasts. Three Peaks Medical Clinic was founded in 2021 with a mission to provide world-class, on-mountain medical services on the slopes. Located at the base of Lincoln Peak, the clinic is staffed by medical professionals who specialize in alpine injuries and urgent care. With cutting-edge equipment and a strong connection to the community, Three Peaks has become a trusted resource for both locals and visitors alike.

In addition to offering immediate care for skiers and riders, the clinic also provides an educational component through its partnership with the University of Vermont College of Medicine, where medical students can gain hands-on experience through a Ski Medicine Elective.

Last season alone, Three Peaks Medical Clinic treated 432 patients and performed 273 x-rays. The clinic’s ability to handle a high volume of patients while maintaining quality care is a testament to their professionalism and its vital role in the community.

Donations to Three Peaks Medical Clinic help to fund the work they do, improve their services, add new innovations, and continue providing care to mountain adventurers. Donate today. Donate here: https://www.threepeaksmedicalclinic.org/