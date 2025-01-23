Sugarbush raises almost $30,000 for refugee integration

As part of its efforts to celebrate MLK Weekend more meaningfully, Sugarbush offered Ikon Base Pass holders, (typically restricted from skiing on the Saturday and Sunday of MLK weekend) the opportunity to unlock their pass with a $99 donation to the Burlington-based Association of Africans Living in Vermont. The resort raised $29,799 for AALV through this initiative.

The AALV helps new Americans from all parts of the world gain independence in their new communities through a range of integration services. What originally started as a way for the small African community in Vermont to get together for social events eventually transformed into a social services agency dedicated to serving not just Africans but all refugees in the state. Sugarbush and the AALV have had a close relationship for the last several years through the Share Winter Foundation, a nonprofit grantmaking organization that provides resources, advocacy, and community support for youth learn-to-ski and -snowboard programs, mainly those that serve kids that may otherwise be denied access to the sport.

Mad River Barn hosts state tourism and marketing listening session

Mad River Barn, Fayston, will host one of the state’s listening sessions next month as part of the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing’s (VDTM) statewide strategic planning process to develop a destination management strategic plan. As part of this process, VDTM will be working with the Coraggio Group to conduct listening sessions across the state during the week of February 10 to14.

One of the sessions takes place at the Mad River Barn on February 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. These listening sessions are designed to explore various aspects of the visitor economy in Vermont, including current and future challenges, opportunities, and priorities to support visitation around the state. Local perspectives are crucial in ensuring that the strategic plan is comprehensive, inclusive, and truly reflective of the community's needs and aspirations, explained Mad River Chamber of Commerce executive director Eric Friedman.

“This is an opportunity to voice your thoughts and contribute to shaping the future of tourism in Vermont. To sign up for the session, please use this RSVP form, https://forms.office.com/g/1KZNGYrNi6” he said.

Vermont value-added producer grants available

The application for the Value-Added Producer Grants (VAPGs) is now available. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) offers these grants to help farmers create new products, expand markets, and increase their income. Approximately $30 million in total is available for this program.

Applicants can use grant and matching funds for planning activities or for working capital expenses related to producing and marketing a value-added agricultural product. There are two levels of grant awards. Planning Grants have a maximum award of $75,000, and Working Capital Grants have a maximum award of $250,000. Both levels of grants require a one-to-one match of the grant amount.

The following entities are eligible to apply: agricultural producers or producer groups, farmer or rancher cooperatives, and majority-controlled, producer-based ventures.

USDA will accept applications until April 17.