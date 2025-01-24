Moretown’s Cheri Lundblad deployed to the LA fires for the American Red Cross last week on January 16 and is working in a Red Cross facility in Pasadena.

When interviewed on January 22, Lundblad had been put on bed rest with the flu and a fever of 102 degrees. But prior to that she’d been working in mass care and feeding as a supervisor.

After flying out on Thursday, she worked until Tuesday when she felt ill and the staff nurse sent her back to bed. She expects to be up and about in a few more days and able to complete her two-week deployment. This is her forty-eighth deployment and she’s been with the American Red Cross for 27 years.

With this deployment she is working primarily with people affected by the recent wildfires across the Los Angeles area.

“Most people here had to evacuate and can’t go back to their neighborhoods yet or they have lost everything. I’ve heard a lot of stories and hugged a lot of people. I just ask them if they’d like a hug and if so, I give them one. It’s called compassion care,” Lundblad said.