The Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) was among those impacted by a PowerSchool cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to PowerSchool student information.

HUUSD was notified late last year about the data breach which impacted school districts across the country.

In a January 24 email to the school community, district superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter explained the steps PowerSchool will be taking to protect impacted families and students.

Those steps include:

Identity Protection and Credit Monitoring Services: PowerSchool has engaged Experian, a trusted credit reporting agency, to offer two years of complimentary identity protection services for all students and educators whose information from our PowerSchool SIS was involved. This offer will also include two years of complimentary credit monitoring services for all adult students and educators whose information was involved.

Notification to Individuals Involved: Starting in the next few weeks, in collaboration with Experian, PowerSchool will provide notice to students (or their parents / guardians if the student is under 18) and educators whose information was involved, as well as a phone number to answer any questions you may have about the incident. The notice will include the identity protection and credit monitoring services offered (as applicable).

Cybersecurity Response Protocols: As soon as PowerSchool learned of the incident, they engaged cybersecurity response protocols and mobilized senior leadership and third-party cybersecurity experts to conduct a forensic investigation of the scope of the incident and to monitor for signs of information misuse. PowerSchool is not aware of any identity theft attributable to this incident.

“In the meantime, we encourage you to visit https://www.powerschool.com/security/sis-incident/ for up-to-date information on the cybersecurity incident.

We care deeply about the welfare of our families and will continue to do everything we can to support you. Thank you for the important role you play in our community and your shared commitment to putting our students first,” Leichliter wrote.