Thirty-years after it was created, the Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) may get a new member town if Moretown voters approving joining as a half-member at Town Meeting in March.

The Mad River Valley Recreation District was founded in 1994 with Warren, Waitsfield and Fayston as members. In 2017 when the rec district purchased the Mad River Park playing fields in Waitsfield, Moretown began contributing a share to the maintenance costs of those fields.

Fast forward to 2025. When voters in each member town cast Australian ballots at Town Meeting on March 4 they will be asked to amend the agreement that created the district to include Moretown. Moretown voters will be asked to vote on joining the expanded district as a half-member, to become effective in 2026.

Member towns pay $40,000 per year and Moretown will pay $20,000. Since Moretown began contributing to the Mad River Park fields costs, the town has most recently paid $3,000 per year. In 2026, if voters agree, Moretown will begin paying $20,000.

Members of the rec district board have been in regular communication with Moretown leaders about the possibility of joining the rec district, given the town’s help with the cost of the fields but also the integration of Moretown athletes with athletes from member towns.

In a case study presented to the Moretown Select Board and the town’s recreation committee, rec district folks pitched the idea, asking “might Moretown consider a bigger role in recreation in The Valley, namely, becoming a member town of the MRVRD?”

BENEFITS

Some benefits to Moretown, of joining the rec district are:

Moretown organizations would be eligible for the MRVRD grant program which gives approximately $50,000 per year to eligible nonprofits and citizen-led efforts.

- Moretown would have one seat on the MRVRD board.

- Increased social media presence for events and infrastructure on MRVRD’s website.

- Full partnership and helping to pay for developing and managing the balance between ecological integrity and recreation and trails. The MRVRD is leading the Conservation Recreation Visioning (CRV) project, a sub-component of the VOREC grant.

Proponents also point out that having Moretown as a member helps create better equity in supporting youth sports Valley-wide. Twenty percent or more of players on youth sports teams are from Moretown (except for spring soccer and lacrosse when those sports are offered in Waterbury). Membership in the rec district also helps support other recreation nonprofits such as the Mad River Path, Mad River Riders, the Mad River Ridge Runners, and others.

"We’re optimistic that Moretown residents see the value in joining the Mad River Valley Recreation District. For 30 years the rec district has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting youth sports, trails, and recreation infrastructure in the Valley. Twenty percent of the kids that play youth sports live in Moretown. Having Moretown join the district will help expand our capacity to support recreation in The Valley. This seems like a win-win for everyone,” said Laura Arnesen, rec district executive director.