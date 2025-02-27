February 27 3:07 p.m.

Vice President JD Vance will not be staying at The Pitcher Inn in Warren Village this weekend during a family ski vacation at Sugarbush.

George Dorsey owner of the inn reported this afternoon that he had been informed that Vance had changed his lodging plan and would not be staying at the inn. He said he has not been informed about revised lodging plans for the second family.

"We have learned that a Saturday protest in Warren is likely. We have plans to put coffee out in front of The Warren Store for those who want a free cup. The Visit of the VP presents a rare opportunity to communicate to him. I hope that happens in a way that is sensitive to his three small children,” Dorsey said via email.

Earlier this week The Valley Reporter learned and reported that Vance and family would be in Warren this weekend, staying at The Pitcher Inn and skiing at Sugarbush Resort.