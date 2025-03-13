On Sunday, March 9, 2025, Harwood Union's boys' varsity hockey team faced off against U-32 at Gutterson Fieldhouse, clinching a hard-fought victory with a 4-2 score to become the Vermont State D2 Champions.

This was the third time this season that Harwood hockey triumphed over its close rival, U-32. Despite U-32's strong performance throughout the season, with only three losses, Harwood emerged as the dominant team in the final showdown.

SOLID START

Harwood's performance in the first period was strategic. The larger ice surface of Gutterson Fieldhouse, compared to what the team typically played on, was seen as an advantage. Coach Matt Migonis noted that the team's balanced lines, both offensively and defensively, allowed them to spread the ice and wear down U-32. The first period set the tone, with Harwood creating early pressure.

THE GOALS

The scoring began early in the second period, when Owen Farr, assisted by Griffin Nelson and Cooper Browe, put Harwood ahead 1-0 at the 2:05 mark. Though U-32 had more chances in the second period, Harwood's defense stood tall. Defenders blocked shots and kept goalie Andrew Achilles well-supported. Harwood extended its lead in the third period with another goal by Eli Harrington, assisted by Nelson and Bridger Lillard, just 3:45 into the period.

Less than 20 seconds later, the lead grew further as Josh Dietz scored, with assists from Harrington and Milo Lavit. However, U-32 quickly responded with a goal by Kaynen Haines, assisted by Colton Warren, at 4:03.

With the game still tight, Harwood seized control. At the 7:01 mark, Josh Dietz found the back of the net on a power-play goal, assisted by Harrington and Lavit, bringing the score to 4-1. In the dying seconds of the game, with U-32 pushing forward, Dietz sealed the victory with an empty-net goal from his own side of the rink, making it 4-1 before U-32 scored one more at 14:59 to make it 4-2.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Goalie Andrew Achilles was exceptional, stopping 20 of U-32’s shots, while U-32’s freshman goalie, Chase Pickel, made 25 saves.

In addition to the win, Griffin Nelson reached a major milestone during the semifinals against Brattleboro, recording his 100th career point – a testament to his skill and consistent performance. Nelson, a sophomore from Waterbury, has been an essential player for Harwood all season.

A THRILLING RIVALRY

The game underscored the competitive nature of the rivalry between Harwood and U-32, as many players had previously faced each other in youth hockey. Coach Migonis described the match as a mix of friendly rivalry and fierce competition, with both teams playing hard, knowing the stakes were high.

“We were the stronger team yesterday,” Migonis said, reflecting on the thrilling victory.

As the final buzzer sounded and the crowd erupted, Harwood's boys’ hockey team celebrated their first-ever D2 state championship, marking a memorable achievement for both players and coaches alike.