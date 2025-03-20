Harwood Union Middle School (HUMS) is celebrating the success of its Math Counts team after a strong showing at the Northeast Chapter competition held in February. Out of a team of 14 students, four placed in the top 10, demonstrating exceptional mathematical abilities.

Advertisement

Following this achievement, six HUMS students advanced to the state competition at the University of Vermont (UVM) on Saturday, March 8. The students represented the school at the state level are Donovan McGinty, Eli Askew, Ben Kraman, Fiona Wanner, Victoria Grace, and Zoe Wanner

The students have been preparing for the competition all school year, with a school-based competition in January helping to determine the team. The Math Counts program is a national middle school mathematics competition designed to build problem-solving skills and foster achievement through in-person "bee-style” contests.

Coach Andrea Knepper is proud of the team's hard work and determination throughout the competition season. "The students have worked incredibly hard this year, and their dedication has truly paid off. We are so proud of their accomplishments and look forward to the state competition."

The full team includes: Julia Hill, Eli Askew, Donovan McGinty, Sheldon Frank, Fiona Wanner, Victoria Grace, Liv Kielich, Baden Potts, Seve Cohen, Carter Fisk, Noah Turner, Ben Kraman, Zoe Wanner, and Riley Dillon.