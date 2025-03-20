The Waitsfield Select Board spent time recently discussing ongoing work and improvements at the General Wait House, one of the town’s oldest and more historic structures.

A town-appointed General Wait House committee is planning to meet with tenants to create a more thorough maintenance list due to items needing attention that were previously not reported. The General Wait House commission is taking proactive steps to improve the facility’s maintenance, accessibility, and community engagement, with upcoming repairs and the development of a more user-friendly scheduling system.

There was a conversation about accessibility, specifically regarding the lack of a proper ramp to the main house. An ADA-compliant earthen ramp will be built, with an estimated cost of $1,000. This project needs approval from the board, but previous authorization for up to $1,000 in repairs has already been given.

Misha Golfman, executive director of the Mad River Path, a tenant at the Wait House highlighted the importance of increasing community involvement at the General Wait House and suggested more accessible hours for working there. The commission is working on making the space more accessible by creating an online booking system, including a calendar and forms to be posted on the town's website.

In terms of finance and operations, the expense for the ramp will be drawn from the operating fund, which is mainly used for smaller maintenance costs (paint, light bulbs, etc.). There was discussion of the reserve fund needing board approval for larger expenditures, but the ramp will not require this.

Richard Backus, a retired contractor, has offered to donate his time and skills for repairs at the General Wait House, which is seen as a great addition, the board heard.

Next steps are as follows: