America’s only four-sport triathlon is returning this spring to the Mad River Valley in Vermont. The sustainable and collaborative race is brought back by the cooperation of four local conservation and recreation nonprofits, working together to restore the Mad River and develop sustainable, inclusive, and interconnected recreational infrastructure in the Mad River Valley.

The race consists of a 6-mile trail run, a 6-mile swift-water paddle, a 10-mile gravel bike ride, and an alpine touring or cross-country ski up and down Mount Ellen. There are few places in the Northeast where it is possible to paddle and ski on the same day. Participants can compete as individuals, as teams racing together, or in relay teams of two to five people. Participants who want a taste of the triathlon may register to race only certain legs. A kids’ event will follow the adult race. The day culminates with food, live music, a raffle, and prizes at Sugarbush Resort’s Mount Ellen.

The Mad River Triathlon is a long-standing tradition in The Valley, reaching back to 1979. Rob Center, a founder of the original event, will compete in the triathlon with a team of athletes from the race’s early years. Center will be the 2025 triathlon speaker at the Mount Ellen finish line.

"The Mad River Triathlon celebrates community and nature and focuses on sustainability and inclusivity. The organizers strive for a zero-waste event and a reduction of the event’s carbon footprint and invite people of all ages, abilities, and skill levels to participate, volunteer, or spectate,” Mad River Path spokesperson Sarah Johnson.

The event is organized by the Mad River Path, Friends of the Mad River, Mad River Riders, and Mad River Valley Backcountry Coalition. All the proceeds from the race are divided between the four organizations and fund conservation and trail development. The triathlon is sponsored by many local businesses, with major sponsors including Lawson's Finest Liquids and Sugarbush Resort.

Registration details, course route, and pricing can be found at madriverpath.org/triathlon. No one is turned away for lack of funds.