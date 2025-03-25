Warren has several opportunities for community members to step up and serve. The town is looking for civic-minded residents to fill the following town-appointed positions:

Mad River Waste Management Representative — Warren needs a rep to this group.

Dog Catcher — Be the hero who helps lost pups find their way home!

Fence Viewer — this is quirky, historic role that keeps property boundaries in check!

Transportation Authority Representative — Have a say in how folks stay connected and on the move.

Historical Society Members — Help preserve Warren’s history and share the town’s stories with future generations.

Interested? Reach out to Rebecca Campbell, town administrator, to learn more or express interest.



Warren also has two vacant Select Board seats. A candidates forum will be held on Tuesday, April 8, for anyone interested in running. Those ready to lead and represent your neighbors, contact Rebecca Campbell and submit a brief bio to join the forum.