The town of Waitsfield is inviting residents to a public hearing regarding its application for a Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP) Implementation Grant to support the development of a municipal wastewater system.

The public hearing will take place at 3 p.m. on April 4, 2025, at the Village Meeting House located on Main Street, Waitsfield. The meeting aims to gather input from the community on the proposed Waitsfield Community Wastewater Project and provide information on the range of development activities that the grant could fund, including the potential impact on historic and archaeological resources.

The project seeks $1,000,000 in VCDP funding to establish a municipal wastewater system serving both Irasville and Waitsfield Village. The system will collect wastewater from homes and businesses, transport it to the town-owned Munn Site, and provide advanced treatment and disposal capacity of up to 89,000 gallons per day. Part of the project means creating wastewater disposal capacity for up to 70 dwelling units in the service area which includes Irasville and Waitsfield Village.

Once online and functioning the municipal wastewater system will replace up to 111 aging and failing private wastewater systems, which will help to protect local water quality, public health, and the environment. Additionally, the project will provide 19,187 gallons per day of capacity for new connections, supporting the aforementioned future housing development and providing capacity for commercial growth in the service areas.

This hearing comes as Waitsfield continues to gather funding for its $15 million wastewater project. The project has already received and qualified and been nominated for millions of state and federal dollars, which has been the plan since the start of the project which voters approved in June 2024. From the USDA Rural Development alone, the town qualifies for up to $4.6 million in loans and grants and has been the recipient of significant state ARPA funds.

The town has solid commitments for at least $3 million and has other state and federal funding sources lined up and possible. Town select board member and wastewater project spokesperson Chach Curtis said it’s now a matter of continuing to progress the project as much as possible so that the instant any funding becomes available, the town’s project is as shovel ready as possible and first in line to receive monies.

Residents are encouraged to attend the hearing to learn more about the project and voice their opinions. Copies of the proposed application are available for review at the Town Office located at 4144 Main Street, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.