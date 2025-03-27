Over 100 people crowded into the Mad River Valley Arts Gallery last Friday in anticipation of which 10x10 art panel would be theirs. Armed with a microphone, MC Mark Angelillo called out numbers from 1 to 104 as he pulled numbered golf balls randomly out of a vintage ceramic crock. When each number was called, ticket holders shouldered their way through the cheering crowd to collect their favorites ‘Off The Wall.’ Mad River Valley Arts executive director Sam Talbot-Kelly declared, "After an hour and a half, artists had become ‘famous’ and ticket holders were bona fide ‘collectors’!" Attendees enjoyed food donated by the Mad Taste Place and the Mad River Valley Arts board and the Gallery buzzed as attendees shared their newly-acquired artwork with others.

This event was a collaboration with artists, supporters, and the community. Mad River Valley Arts thanked all the artists and patrons who participated in this fun-raiser!