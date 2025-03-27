Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, dedicated to providing sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, has received a $500,000 matching gift from an anonymous donor in support of its Vermont Adaptive Forever endowment fund.

“Vermont Adaptive changed my life," the anonymous donor stated in an email. "After a severe skiing accident, a spinal cord injury threatened to rob me of my favorite activities. . . skiing, hiking, cycling, motorcycles, golf and running. Two years to the day after my accident, I hesitantly signed up for Vermont Adaptive, got on my skis and returned to skiing. Vermont Adaptive also helped me get back to the golf course (but not my handicap!). I wouldn’t be alive today without the confidence and hope that Vermont Adaptive instilled in my broken body. I can’t think of a more worthy organization and leader to help bring more of that magic to the many others as or more deserving than me.”

Additionally, every member of Vermont Adaptive’s board of directors has made a financial commitment to the endowment, collectively contributing approximately $30,000 toward the fund’s $3 million goal.

“These two milestones mark significant momentum in securing the long-term sustainability of our programs and the organization,” said Erin Fernandez, executive director at Vermont Adaptive. “We are incredibly grateful to this anonymous donor and our board for their commitment to ensuring that Vermont Adaptive remains a strong and vibrant community in the future.”

In 2024, Vermont Adaptive awarded more than $210,000 in program scholarships. These scholarships continue to be a strong part of the organization’s mission – the ability to serve everyone who wants to enjoy outdoor recreation regardless of ability to pay. Vermont Adaptive offers a sliding scale fee for its year-round programs and lessons to help reduce financial barriers to accessing outdoor adventure. It provided more than 5,300 outings in 2024 to people with all different types of disabilities, including veterans.

“For nearly 40 years we have stayed committed to providing scholarships and never turning someone away based on the ability to pay,” said Fernandez. “It’s a central part of who we are and what we do at Vermont Adaptive. These values continue to be an anchor for us. We’re proud of our origins and are committed to remaining true to those values for years to come.”

Established in 2016 and managed through the Vermont Community Foundation, the Vermont Adaptive Forever endowment fund is a permanent financial resource designed to support the organization’s many needs but most specifically its scholarship fund. Growing the endowment fund to $3 million will allow Vermont Adaptive to use the interest earned to sustain its mission far into the future.

“Giving to an endowment fund like this is one of the most impactful ways to support Vermont Adaptive,” said board member Harry Grey and his wife, Cam McCormick, both longtime donors. “Every gift counts, and every donation is put to good use to ensure that people of all abilities have access to outdoor recreation.”

With the $500,000 matching challenge now in place, every dollar donated to the Vermont Adaptive Forever endowment will be doubled, up to the full match amount.

“We encourage our community to take advantage of this incredible opportunity,” said Fernandez. “Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to securing a sustainable future for Vermont Adaptive and the thousands of athletes we serve annually.”

Individuals interested in contributing can make a one-time donation or consider leaving a legacy gift by including Vermont Adaptive in their estate plans. To learn more or to donate, visit vermontadaptive.org/endowment.