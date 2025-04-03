(Editor’s Note: This is the second half of a lengthy article about a March 24 education funding forum held at Harwood Union. Visit valleyreporter.com to read the first story.)

Other issues raised at last week’s forum centered on the concept of a "foundation formula” as an education funding mechanism.

During the discussion, Washington District Senators Ann Watson and Anne Cummings shared insights into their work on school funding formulas and how the state could approach revenue for education more equitably. Cummings highlighted the complexity of the issue, noting the balancing act between income taxes, property taxes, and funding for education. She emphasized that the income tax is the primary source of revenue for many state services, including education, but acknowledged challenges in making the system work fairly for all income groups.

A crucial point in the conversation was the explanation of the foundation formula, a system adopted by 48 other states but not yet fully implemented in Vermont. Under this approach, the state would set a base amount of funding per student, ensuring that all students, regardless of where they live, have access to similar resources. Saunders outlined the goals of the foundation formula, which include promoting equity by ensuring that high-needs communities have access to adequate resources like after-school programs, tutoring, and electives. She also noted that the formula takes into account specific Vermont needs, such as smaller schools and regional differences.

The meeting also delved into the issue of health care costs, particularly the impact on teachers' health insurance. One concern raised was that the state's takeover of health insurance for teachers had not led to the expected cost savings. Legislators acknowledged the broader crisis in health care costs across Vermont, noting that while the state is working to address this, it remains a significant challenge.

The topic of school choice also sparked debate. While some feared the expansion of school choice would undermine public education, Saunders clarified that the proposal was not about increasing choice but about managing it more effectively. The new plan would limit the number of independent schools eligible for public funding and place more control in the hands of local districts.

At the heart of the meeting was a shared concern about communication and transparency. Many in the room expressed frustration that changes in education funding felt rushed and unclear. Benjamin Clark, a representative from the Moretown School Board, stressed the importance of better communication between the state and communities, emphasizing that Vermonters are willing to collaborate but need to understand the rationale behind policy changes. Other attendees, including teachers and former journalists, called for clear data and solutions that would not compromise classroom quality.

Community member Megan Phillips criticized the lack of vision in state leadership, particularly around school funding, and emphasizes the need for transformative changes. She mentions the challenges of rising health care costs, particularly in the education sector, and argues that closing schools or cutting programs will not resolve the underlying issues, such as the unsustainable increase in health care expenses.

Allison Conyers, a school nurse, shares her concerns about the proposed cuts in school nursing staff, which she argues are essential for addressing both physical and mental health needs of students. She highlights the crucial role of school nurses in preventing unnecessary health care costs and ensuring that students can return to class after receiving care. She also points out that the Governor's proposal for school nurse staffing is inadequate, especially for schools with students who have complex health needs. Conyers calls for more attention to safe and sufficient school nursing staffing to ensure the well-being and academic success of students.

Both speakers advocate for a more thoughtful, data-driven approach to the challenges facing schools and health care in the community, urging policymakers to make informed decisions that prioritize the future of the state's children.