In the days leading up to Memorial Day, Nancy Coombs and Robin Preuss of the Waitsfield Cemetery Commission placed American flags on the graves of veterans in the Waitsfield Cemeteries. This is a quiet but meaningful tribute to the many men and women from our community who served in the armed forces.

The four Waitsfield town cemeteries are the final resting place for veterans who served in conflicts ranging from the Revolutionary War to more recent engagements.

The Waitsfield Cemetery Commission encourages community members to visit the cemeteries, reflect on the legacy of these veterans, and honor their memory. A walk among the graves is a powerful reminder of the generations who stepped forward to serve.