On May 30, Waitsfield native and local author Kate Hosford visited Waitsfield Elementary School to read her books and share her experiences as an author. Hosford, a WES alum and children’s book author, had a “really fabulous visit” and “received a warm reception from principal Kaiya Korb, librarian Eric Mongeon, and from all the teachers and students.”

To younger students, Hosford read her newest book “You’ll Always Be My Chickadee,” which is based on her experiences growing up in Vermont. Her website summarizes the book as “weaving together the wonders of nature and a parent’s devotion in one glorious day of outdoor exploration… “You’ll Always Be My Chickadee” reassures young children that no matter what, our love for them is as steadfast as the tallest tree and as endless as the stars in the sky.”

To older students, she read poems from “A Songbird Dreams of Singing: Poems about Sleeping Animals.” “The students had interesting things to say about rhyme,” said Hosford. “Some of them said that rhyme feels ‘smooth’ or ‘calm’ and can also help hold a story together. When I said that maybe they had heard enough poems, they urged me to read them some more, which was wonderful.” Since “A Songbird Dreams of Singing” revolves around animals, who experience rest in a different way than humans, the students also discussed animals with Hosford. “They knew a lot about animal science,” she said. “They understood that unlike us, animals have to find ways to rest and not get eaten while they are sleeping.”

Hosford also shared her experience as an author with the students. “A large number of students said that they loved to read and write, and might want to become authors themselves someday. They also asked some great challenging questions, like which of my books I like the best and the least.”

Hosford’s books are published in collaboration with Brian Way at Inklings Children’s Books. Anyone interested in obtaining a signed copy of “You’ll Always Be My Chickadee,” “A Songbird Dreams of Singing,” or “Infinity and Me” (another one of Hosford’s books) can purchase one through Inklings or through Hosford’s website, khosford.com.