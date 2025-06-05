The theme for the 76th Warren Fourth of July Parade will be “Stand Up for Democracy!” Floats are encouraged to incorporate the theme, but are not required to do so.

The 76th annual parade will be led by Grand Marshal town of Warren librarians, celebrating 125 Years.

There are still sponsorship opportunities for any businesses, organizations or individuals who may like to support this annual summer highlight. Contact Ben Olds at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to offer a sponsorship or Buddy Badge support. Every sponsorship and contribution helps offset the expenses of the day’s events. There is also an opportunity for flag bearers at the front of the parade for those who know an appropriate group or organization.

One of the key components of the annual Warren Fourth of July is the Buddy Badge. As parade attendees enter the village, they make a donation of $1, and receive a numbered badge to wear for the day. Each badge has a match somewhere in the village and if the matching numbers are found, their wearers head to the gazebo in the town center to claim a matching pair of prizes, while they last. This initiative raises over $5,000 to help offset expenses of producing the event.

The 76th annual Warren Fourth of July Parade and Festivities are in final planning stages. Offsite parking will be at Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak and shuttle buses will run between Lincoln Peak and Warren Village from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Revelers are urged to arrive early. There is also parking available at Warren School along the back perimeter of Brooks Field. Taking the shortcut via the Warren Village path that commences behind the elementary school is recommended.

Jewel House, featuring natives Colton Holter and his family, and Eli Leppla, will kick off the street dancing following the annual 10 a.m. parade down Main Street. Simultaneously, Phineas Gage will be kicking it up at Brooks Field while the Waterbury Rotary pours cold Lawson’s Finest in the beer garden, also at Brooks Field. Kids’ activities will be run by Melody Showacre and her posse.

Food vendors will be in the village and at Brooks Field. Confirmed for the event include, Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream, Samosa Man, Flip Bar (Smoothies), Giglio's Food Truck, The Warren Store, Waterbury Rotary (beer), and MRV Rotary hot dogs. The MRV Rotary will also be selling this year’s Fourth of July Parade T-shirts.

Community sponsors are Warren, Mad River Glen, Sugarbush Resort, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, The Warren Store and Pitcher Inn, Casella Waste Management, Jamieson Insurance, rk Miles, Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom, WDEV Radio FM 96.1, and the Featherbed Inn, and the numerous characters, judges, handlers, cannon-shooters, street cleaners, and mule drivers.

Learn more at www.madrivervalley.com/4th

Please contact Rotary volunteer, Ben Olds at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to pledge your prizes and he will arrange to pick them up.

Stay abreast of parade updates at www.Warren4thofJuly.com or on Facebook at Warren4thofJuly. The Warren Fourth of July Parade and Festivities are produced by the Mad River Valley Rotary Club.