On Saturday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. homeowners will be opening their private gardens to benefit Mad Arts (formerly Valley Arts). This year eight private gardens are on view as well as a sculpture garden with private museum, a regenerative farm, recently restored barn, and a native plants garden. Painters, photographers, and local artisans will be enhancing tour goers’ experiences.

The night before the tour participants are welcome at a garden party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at one of the homes on the tour. Hors d’oeuvres and libations will be served. A raffle will be held with goods from local businesses and friends. “This is your chance to enjoy gardens usually not open to the public and to support the arts, artists and students of the arts,” said board co-chairs Jean Sharry and Beth Bingham.

Maps and garden write-ups will be emailed to ticket holders on Friday, July 18. Those buying tickets the day of the event will be given maps and garden write-ups at the Mad Arts office, 5031 Main Street, or at the farmstand at American Flatbread from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.