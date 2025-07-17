Last week visitors to Blueberry Lake began reporting on obscene and hateful graffiti at the U.S. Forest Service-owned site in Warren.

The graffiti, found on rocks and signage at the local swimming and recreation area, features at least one swastika and genitalia and more. The Warren Select Board is aware of the issue and the U.S. Forest Service is also aware, and spokesperson Ethan Ready said the forest service is aware of the graffiti.

“We are aware of the reported incident which is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to our Law Enforcement Division at the Rochester Ranger Station: 802-767-4261,” he said.

The Warren Select Board confirmed that the town is working with the forest service on a response and clean up.

“The town of Warren is deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent defacement of public property at Blueberry Lake. The presence of hateful symbols and obscene images is not only offensive – it is wholly unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to the values we hold as a community,” noted select board chair Devin Klein Corrigan.

“Warren strives to be a place of respect, inclusion, and shared responsibility. Acts of vandalism – especially those that seek to divide or intimidate – are out of step with the spirit of this town and the welcoming environment we work to foster every day,” she continued.

“We are working closely with the U.S. Forest Service to support cleanup efforts and ensure the area is restored quickly and responsibly. Blueberry Lake is a cherished public space – —a place for recreation, reflection, and connection – and we are committed to protecting it.

To those working to uphold our community’s values, thank you. It is your care and effort that help keep Warren a place we can all be proud to call home,” she concluded.