The slopeside viewing for Vermont Public, Fairbanks Museum and Sugarbush’s Eye on the Sky Star Gazing party this week was the place to be for the 600 or so people who showed up on July 28.

The free event features Mark Breen, director of the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarian and Vermont Public’s Jane Lindholm who walked participants through a tour of the night sky, including discussion details about the Summer Triangle, meteor shows, the Big Dipper and took questions as well.

The event featured pizza, libations and music by Tritium Well from the Northeast Kingdom who entertained the crowd from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There were games and other family-friendly activities including looking at the sky through the Vermont Astronomical Society’s members’ telescopes as well as chance to win a telescope.

Susie Conrad, Warren, attended (and provided pictures for this story). She said folks were set up in lawn chairs up the hill between the Gate House Lodge and the Mushroom, looking down towards the plaza.

“Even though it was early night sky, it was dark enough to see stars appear. It was a great night. Mark Breen had a green laser that was powerful enough to point up into the sky and direct your attention to the star he was describing.” Conrad said.

“And then in the middle of it, this green blob of bright fire flew by and they described it as a meteor fireball, which was also really amazing to see,” Conrad added.

Beyond the regular constellations and the fireball, participants were also able to see satellites on the move and a hint of the Milky Way.