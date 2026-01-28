UPDATE FROM VT STATE POLICE:

January 28, 2026

***Update*** Berlin Barracks / Request for Information - Special Attention Fayston ***Update***

***Update***

The female motorist from this incident has been identified. Further investigation revealed that there was no evidence of any criminal intentions.

Thank you to everyone who submitted tips regarding this incident.

UPDATE 3p.m. 01/27/26

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/27/2026, at approximately 1023 hours, the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks received a report about a suspicious incident involving a juvenile and an unknown female motorist on German Flats Road in the Town of Fayston, Vermont. This incident is believed to have occurred between 9:35-9:45 AM. The female was estimated to be in her 50s, had dyed orange hair pulled back into a bun, and was wearing blue clothing. She was reportedly driving a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry or a Toyota Prius, with unknown Vermont license plates. This vehicle likely headed west on German Flats Road after this incident. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of German Flats Road during this time frame, or who may have information regarding this incident, to contact the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online athttps://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Original Report:

Vermont State Police are investigating an incident that occurred on German Flats Road in Fayston this morning, January 27, involving a student walking to the school encountered a woman in a blue car with Vermont license plates who pulled over and stopped her car to try and get him into her car.

Advertisement

HUUSD superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter and Fayston Elementary School principal Justina Boyden reported that the women got out of her car and put her hands on the student. The student pulled away and continued to school where he reported what happened to Boyden.

We are very proud of him for responding quickly and appropriately. The matter was immediately reported to the Vermont State Police, who are aware and following up,” Leichliter and Boyden wrote in a communication to district families.

"We have alerted staff to remain vigilant, and we encourage families to take a moment to review with children how to respond to situations involving strangers. Remind them not to approach unknown individuals or vehicles and to report anything that makes them uncomfortable to a trusted adult immediately,” they added.

They asked that folks contact the Vermont State Police if they observe a vehicle that matches this description and the situation seems suspicious.