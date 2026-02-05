The Mad River Glen Cooperative successfully raised $2.8 million to purchase some 1,100 acres of land surrounding the Mad River Glen ski area, surpassing the original $2.5 million fundraising goal. The effort drew well over 1,500 individual contributions, marking one of the most significant community-driven achievements in the cooperative’s history, reported resort marketing and events manager Ry Young.

“This was truly a community effort,” said Young. “The number of donations only tells part of the story – participation spanned far beyond our shareholder base, the entire ski community answered the call. Together, we stepped up to protect the mountain we love, particularly given it’s the 30th anniversary of the cooperative.”

The sale is expected to close later this month.

The land acquisition represents a unique opportunity to reunite Mad River Glen’s original land holdings as they existed at the time of its founding in 1948. The parcels include the 19th and 20th terrain, land north of Route 17, and acreage across Route 17 from the Battleground. Ownership of this land ensures long-term stewardship, recreational access, wildlife habitat protection, and alignment with the cooperative’s founding vision, Young said.

The acquisition was made possible through the cooperative’s 30-day Right of First Refusal (RoFR), triggered on October 16, 2025, after an external offer of $2.5 million was made to the Pratt family, former owners of Mad River Glen. Following emergency meetings and strong shareholder consensus, the cooperative board voted on November 10, 2025, to exercise the RoFR and submitted a substantially similar offer on November 14. The purchase and sale agreement was finalized on December 12, 2025.

The total cost is estimated at $2.75 million, including closing costs and the establishment of a conservation easement – a required component of the transaction. Any funds raised beyond the purchase price will support long-term stewardship of the land.

Young noted that while Mad River Glen remains financially stable, it has always taken a strategic approach that combines operational revenue and philanthropy with its nonprofit financial partner Stark Mountain Foundation. As a result, the co-op board determined that assuming significant long-term debt would place the co-op at risk given upcoming capital needs, including lift infrastructure, grooming equipment, and the reconstruction of Stark’s Pub. Instead, Stark Mountain Foundation was tasked with leading a community-based fundraising campaign, leveraging SMF’s 501(c)(3) status and experience with major donor engagement.

“This extraordinary achievement reflects the deep commitment this community has to preserving not just the terrain, but the values that make Mad River Glen unique,” said Jim Elkind, president of Stark Mountain Foundation. “It shows what’s possible when a community comes together around a shared vision – and ensures that the land surrounding Stark Mountain will remain protected and accessible for generations to come.”

A special shareholder meeting will be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 5 p.m., where shareholders will vote to formally authorize the co-op to complete the purchase. Ballots were mailed on January 5.

The co-op and Stark Mountain Foundation emphasized that while the fundraising goal for the land purchase has been reached, continued public engagement will support responsible stewardship and conservation of the newly-acquired land along with still needed funds to support the reconstruction of the Stark’s Pub.