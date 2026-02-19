Waitsfield plans to conduct more advanced acoustic testing this week to pinpoint the source of a major leak in its municipal water system before deciding whether to repair it immediately or wait until spring.

The leak, first discovered December 11, has been systematically narrowed from a townwide concern to a roughly 500-foot stretch of 12-inch water main along Route 100, directly across from the Waitsfield Fire Station.

Water system operator Nate Fredericks of Simon Operating Services said in a February 12 update that the suspected section runs between a 12-inch gate valve near a fire hydrant across from the fire station and another 12-inch gate valve near a hydrant in front of the Valley Players Theater.

Fredericks has scheduled a February 19 visit from the Vermont Rural Water Association to conduct additional investigation using acoustic leak correlators and live listening equipment. The town is a member of the association and receives technical support as part of that membership.

“I don’t anticipate any more systemwide isolation work other than potentially very temporary, one- to five-minute shutoffs in only the specific service area,” Fredericks wrote.

Water commissioner Robin Morris said the town believes the leak is within that section but has not yet identified its precise location.

“We believe that’s where it’s coming from,” Morris said. “But we don’t know yet.”

The water main runs north to south along Route 100, with service connections extending east and west. Officials have gradually isolated sections of the system over the past two months, first narrowing the leak to an area north of Northfield Savings Bank and south of Carroll Road, then to a smaller stretch north of Carroll Road and south of the fire station, and finally to the current 500-foot segment.

The leak has added between 60,000 and 74,000 gallons per day above the town’s typical daily use of about 40,000 gallons. Morris told the select board on February 9 that the system, which normally uses about 11% of its permitted capacity, is now operating at roughly 32% because of the leak.

“We’re permitted to have 348,000 gallons of water a day,” Morris said. “So, this isn’t earthshattering. This isn’t something that we really need to worry about in terms of permitted capacity. The actual capacity of the aquifer area is at least double that. It’s just that the state permits us.”

The town is effectively losing about 20% of its permitted capacity. The system’s storage tank holds 400,000 gallons. Morris likened the leak to losing four or five full tanks of water per month.

The increased demand has caused the pump to run nearly nonstop – about three times longer than usual, according to Morris. Select board chair Brian Shupe said the pump was designed to handle much higher volumes than the town typically uses.

“The pump is OK because it’s meant to pump a lot more water than we currently use,” Shupe said.

Morris said he plans to review the system’s asset management plan to assess the pump’s expected lifespan. The system is about 15 years old, and officials anticipate eventual replacement.

The town maintains a water system reserve fund of more than $300,000 for asset replacement, maintenance, and emergencies. Morris said the cost of locating and repairing the leak will be covered by that fund.

“This is why we’ve been saving,” he told the board.

One key question is timing. Frost along Route 100 is estimated to be four to five feet deep, making excavation more complex and expensive. If the leak is located on a private service line beyond a shutoff valve, repairs could be relatively straightforward. If it lies beneath Route 100, the work would be significantly more involved.

“Some towns, when they have a leak, don’t do anything about it until the summer because it’s cold, frigid, everything’s frozen,” Morris said. “So, depending on where it is, we’ve got to make a decision. Do we act now? If we don’t have enough data, do we dig test holes? There may be many choices we’re faced with.”

Town administrator York Haverkamp said Fredericks is working with state partners to get as close as possible to identifying the leak without breaking ground.

“Once we know more, then this group will essentially work to understand the problem – the knowns and identify the unknowns as best as possible – and mitigate risk while understanding the cost of looking and fixing in winter versus warmer weather,” Haverkamp said.

Under the water system’s emergency protocol, two select board members and two water commission members will meet to determine next steps once the leak is confirmed. Shupe and board member Fred Messer will represent the select board.